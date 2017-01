Thursday marked a history-making night in the Harris County Sheriff’s Department. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Thursday marked a history-making night in the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Ed Gonzales held the largest promotion ceremony the department has seen as dozens of deputies, sergeants and lieutenants were promoted at Second Baptist Church.

Debra Schmidt also made history tonight as the first woman to be named assistant chief.

