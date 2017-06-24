HCSO: Fatal crash involving drunk driver on Hwy 249

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A woman was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver in northwest Harris County early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 249 at Antoine Drive when a man driving a white Kia was traveling southbound and crashed into a red Jeep.

A woman was driving the Jeep attempted to get out of her car when a pickup truck driver crashed into it after not seeing it. Deputies said the Jeep then spun out of control, and the woman died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn't injured, and no charges are expected. HCSO said there were no lights on the Jeep when the truck crashed into it.

Deputies said the man driving the Kia was transported to the hospital and found to be intoxicated. He faces DWI charges.

At this time, they are trying to determine who ran the red light in the initial crash. HCSO said if it is determined that he did, then his charges could be upgraded to Intoxication Manslaughter.

At this time, HCSO doesn't have any witnesses.

© 2017 KHOU-TV