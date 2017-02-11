HCSO: Driver loses control exiting I-45, two hospitalized

SPRING, Texas- Two men were injured after a driver lost control while exiting the North Freeway early Saturday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 45 northbound when a driver attempted to exit at Highway 99.

HCSO said there were two males in a Chevy Cruz when the driver of the car lost control as exiting and struck a guardrail. The car rolled over several times.

One of the men in the car was ejected during the crash. He was transported by Memorial Hermann Life Flight in critical condition.

The car came to a stop on top of the other man in the car. He was transported to Memorial Hermann in the Woodlands after fire fighters lifted the car.

HCSO said they don't know at this time who was driving; neither of the men had on a seatbelt.

(© 2017 KHOU)