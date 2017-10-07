HCSO: Driver fatally hits pedestrian in NW Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A woman was hit and killed while walking in a traffic lane early Saturday morning in northwest Houston, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive near Morewood Drive.

HCSO says the woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was truck by a car also traveling the same direction. She died at the scene.

Authorities say that particular section on the street doesn't have good lighting.

The driver stopped at the scene and spoke with investigators. HCSO says alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor.

