HCSO: Driver dies after fiery crash on birthday

HOUSTON- A man died on his birthday after losing control of his vehicle and crashing late Saturday night in northeast Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. when a man was driving northbound on the Beltway 8 feeder road and lost control of his vehicle.

Deputies said the car crashed into the concrete base of a Transtar camera near Parkfield and bursts into flames.

Witnesses were able to get the man out of the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital where he later died from injuries due to the impact. He was in his 40s.

Deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor. They said it was his birthday, and it was possible he was leaving from a birthday party.

