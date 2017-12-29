HCSO: Driver critical after car T-boned by truck

HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition after she had to be air-lifted to the hospital after a crash overnight.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at Highway 90 and the East Sam Houston Parkway.
Deputies said that injured driver ran a red light, and a pickup T-boned her car.
Her passenger and two from the pickup were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Photos: Driver critical after car T-boned by truck
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs