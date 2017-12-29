KHOU
HCSO: Driver critical after car T-boned by truck

KHOU 5:55 AM. CST December 29, 2017

HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition after she had to be air-lifted to the hospital after a crash overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at Highway 90 and the East Sam Houston Parkway.

Deputies said that injured driver ran a red light, and a pickup T-boned her car.

Her passenger and two from the pickup were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

