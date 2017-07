Houston TranStar image near the crash site.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and another driver were injured during an accident.

According to HCSO, the two-car accident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lockwood Rd and North Sam Houston Parkway East.

Both the driver and deputy were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

