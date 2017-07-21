HCSO: Deputy charged in deadly Denny's beating has been fired

Chauna Thompson

HOUSTON - The deputy charged with murder in the death of John Hernandez has been fired, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.

Chauna Thompson had been on administrative leave wtihout pay since she and husband Terry Thompson were charged in the case last month.

Three sergeants and another deputy who responded to the Sheldon-area Denny's the night Hernandez was killed were disciplined in the case. One sergeant was suspended for five days, transferred to a new assignment and ordered to complete additional training. Another sergeant received a letter of documented counseling. A third sergeant was given a letter of reprimand and ordered to complete additional training. The deputy was suspended for a day and given 30 days probation.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said earlier investigators would look into how the initial scene was handled, including the conduct of 7 to 8 deputies who responded to the scene.

Terry Thompson is the man seen on video holding Hernandez in a choke hold outside a Sheldon restaurant. Chauna Thompson helped restrain the victim.

The medical examiner ruled Hernandez, 24, died from strangulation and chest compression.

Terry Thompson confronted Hernandez after seeing him urinating outside the restaurant. Witnesses said he beat and restrained Hernandez even after he was clearly unconscious. They said Hernandez was too drunk to defend himself against the much larger Terry Thompson.

A waitress was one of those witnesses.

“It's wrong, you know they shouldn't have killed the man. Nobody's life is worth taking for a mistake. We all make mistakes,” Melissa Trammel told KHOU 11 News. “Me and my manager we begged this man. He was turning purple we told him to stop but he did not stop."

Hernandez's wife and 3-year-old daughter also begged Thompson to stop but he and his wife ignored their pleas.

“She was crying and telling (the man beating Hernandez) stop and he didn’t even stop,” Hernandez’s wife said last week. “I told him, 'Please stop. Don’t do that to him. He’s drunk.' He wasn’t in any position to fight. But, he didn’t have any compassion. He was really angry.”

