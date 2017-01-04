HCSO: Car bursts into flames after 2-vehicle collision in NW Houston

Two people were injured after two cars collided in northwest Houston causing one of the vehicles bursting into flames.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10800 block of Gessner Road and Loyel Pointe Drive.

At that time, a white car with a driver and passenger was getting onto Gessner from Loyel Pointe when they pulled out in front of another car heading south on Gessner.

Deputies said the two vehicles collided with the second car bursting into flames. Luckily, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle safely.

The two occupants the white car were both transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies are investigating if alcohol was a factor or not.

