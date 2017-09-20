HCSO: Call 911 for only life-threatening emergencies

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: ayo888)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies that require immediate assistance from law enforcement, the fire department or an ambulance.

Flooding during Harvey forced the Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Dispatch Center to relocate from downtown to the Greater Harris County 911 Emergency Center on the county’s northwest side. Still working in this temporary setup, call takers are staffing the non-emergency line (713-221-6000) and 911.

According to HCSO, the transition has coincided with an uptick in outages of the dispatch system. When those outages occur, call takers must communicate with sheriff’s office dispatchers using hand-written call slips. HCSO adds that there has been a reported increase in non-emergency calls to 911. These factors have contributed to an increase in 911 hold times for some callers.

In order to expedite the answering of 911 calls, the sheriff’s office has increased the number of call takers. To further minimize 911 wait times, the sheriff’s office is asking residents to be mindful of the following as they seek emergency response:

Only call 911 for emergencies that require immediate response. For non-emergency situations that require a Sheriff’s Office response, please call 713-221-6000.

Do not hang up when calling 911. Remain on hold until someone answers and stay on the line until the call taker advises you to hang up.

Do your best to answer the operator’s questions clearly so that the correct emergency response and personnel are dispatched.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center tentatively expects to return to its downtown facility in about two weeks. Construction of a new dispatch center in the East Aldine area is underway and is expected to open in the spring of 2019.

