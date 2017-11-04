HCSO: Boy, 8, reported missing in NW Harris County

Khiry-Amir John Karim Jr., 8, was reported missing around 9 a.m. Saturday in northwest Harris County. (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An 8-year-old boy has been reported missing in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Khiry-Amir John Karim Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 16900 block of Castle Fraser.

Deputies said the child was riding a red bicycle at the time and was wearing black basketball shorts and a navy blue shirt.

Deputies also said the boy goes “Ky” or “Kyree.” He is 4’11” and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Harris County Sheriffs Office Homicide Division at 713-755-9210.

