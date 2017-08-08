KHOU
HCSO: Body found in NE Harris Co.

KHOU.com , KHOU 4:31 PM. CDT August 08, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A body was found in northeast Harris County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the body was found near a body of water in the 7600 block of East Mount Houston Road. 

At this time, deputies aren't sure if it was a drowning. Homicide investigators are at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

