HCSO: Body found in NE Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A body was found in northeast Harris County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the body was found near a body of water in the 7600 block of East Mount Houston Road.

At this time, deputies aren't sure if it was a drowning. Homicide investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

