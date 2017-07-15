HCSO: 2-year-old drowns in NW Harris Co.

A toddler drowned in a pool at a northwest Harris County home on Friday night, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the drowning happened in the 12000 block of Champion Forest Drive.

Authorities said an adult was in the backyard playing with small children when the 2-year-old boy was noticed at the bottom of the pool.

CPR was performed for at least 40 minutes. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2017 KHOU-TV