HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters have responded to a two-alarm building fire in north Harris County Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Offices, the fire started at about 9:48 a.m. in the 13000 block of East Richey Road east of the Hardy Toll Road.

Deputies said two males were burned in a propane fire. Life Flight is responding to the scene.

