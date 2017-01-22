HCSO: 2 killed, 1 injured after crash into tree

HOUSTON- Two young men were killed and another injured after crashing into a tree in north Houston late Saturday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Gears Road at TC Jester Boulevard.

Deputies said the driver was speeding eastbound on Gears in the rain when he lost control of his Lexus. The car slid across all lanes, crashing into the back fence of a home and a tree.

Deputies said there were three young men in the car. The driver and passenger died at the scene.

HCSO said the 18-year-old rear passenger was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital with minor injuries.

