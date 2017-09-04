Harvey supplies from Oregon arrive in Houston

A truck of supplies heads to Texas from the Pacific Northwest.

Help for Houston is coming in from all over the country.



On Monday, 23,000 pounds of food and supplies were trucked in from Oregon and donated to Braes Interfaith Ministries in Willow Meadows to help Hurricane Harvey victims.



The supplies came from a radio drive done by Portland’s iHeart Radio group.



“They broke down, I think once or twice, so these guys have been through a lot, so bless their heart for coming out here,” said Houston volunteer Cesar de la Cerda.



Floodwaters did not reach his family’s 2nd floor apartment, but it damaged his downstairs neighbors. That’s why he and his wife decided to bring their three sons to help unload the two trucks loaded from the Pacific Northwest, with the help of other Braes volunteers and the Willow Meadows Baptist Church.



Braes Interfaith Ministries’ Lourdes Stranahan got emotional while watching the volunteering.



“To think that people came this far with many obstructions to them succeeding and them getting to us and bring all of that to help people here, it’s wonderful,” she said as her voice cracked.



“It’s powerful to see what Americans can do when we stand together,” she continued. “(People) from all over.”

Braes Interfaith Ministries said it does not need any more clothes. Right now they say they need more cleaning supplies.

© 2017 KHOU-TV