LIST: School closures & cancellations due to Harvey

HOUSTON -- Hurricane Harvey is already affecting back-to-school schedules for students across southeast Texas.

Here is the current list of closures & cancellations for the Houston area:

ALVIN ISD: Classes & activities cancelled for Friday through Sunday, with a few exceptions.

BAY CITY ISD: Bay City ISD will be closed Friday, August 25, 2017 in preparations for Tropical Storm Harvey. We will make a decision regarding school for Monday, Aug. 28th, by 3:00 PM on Sunday, Aug. 27th.

BRAZOSPORT ISD: BISD has decided to close school Friday. Decision for Monday will be made by 5pm Sunday

HOUSTON ISD: HISD is canceling classes Monday (8/28/17) due to the threat of inclement weather. In addition, all HISD campus-based activities and district events – including professional development and recruiting sessions – taking place after 2:00 p.m. have been canceled on Friday, August 25, due to the threat of inclement weather. All athletic activities for Friday and Saturday are cancelled, including practices, scrimmages, and any scheduled games.

LA PORTE ISD: La Porte ISD school operations will be shut down at close of business Thursday. There will be no afterschool activities today, and classes for tomorrow and Monday, Aug. 28, will be cancelled for students and faculty. Read more on the district website.

PALACIOS ISD: Palacios ISD will be CLOSED on Friday, August 25, 2017 in order to allow our community enough time to prepare for Harvey.

SPRING ISD: Spring ISD has canceled all after-school activities scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 and all activities scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 due to to the threat of hazardous weather.

