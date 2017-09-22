Harvey Heroes: Fleur de Licious Catering helps Dickinson Community

Chef Travis Dixon and Chef Antonio Thomas met in Houston after evacuating New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Now co-owners of Fleur de Licious Catering, they travel around Houston serving up homemade deliciousness. Photos: KHOU.com

HOUSTON - After losing everything to Hurricane Katrina, Houston offered a fresh start for Chef Travis Dixon and Chef Antonio Thomas. Both men relocated to Houston from New Orleans to begin a new life and neither knew each other at the time.

Travis and Antonio joined the same chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in Galveston, where they met. The organization was searching for fundraisers to raise money for scholarships, specifically cooking festivals and ended up entering a Top Shelf Competition at the Mosaic Condos.

They won second place for their pasta entry and third place for their bread pudding.

Antonio turned to Travis and said, "We work so well together, why don't we start a business?" And so their business partnership began.

There's more - Travis's sister traced their family roots on Ancestry.com and found that 84% of his heritage traces back to Nigeria. Antonio went through the same process. They found out they have the same kinfolks and are related as cousins.

Opened in March 2013, Fleur de Licious is busy with catering which does not allow them much time to travel with their food truck. They use only the finest ingredients in all of our dishes to ensure customer satisfaction.

After Hurricane Harvey devastated the community of Dickinson, Fleur de Licious Catering partnered with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and provided over 400 free meals to the people of Dickinson during the recovery process.

Travis and Antonio said there are current plans to open a restaurant in the Houston area very soon.

Travis graduated from Grambling State University with a B.S. degree in Food Production Management. He then attended Delgado Culinary School for three years with a A.S. degree in Culinary Arts. He is ACF certified. He is married with two daughters.

Antonio attended LSU and graduated with a B.S. degree in Geography and Environmental Science. He works as a project control specialist. He has been cooking since the age of 13 years. He is married with four children.

