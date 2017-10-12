Harvey Hero: Man rescues more than 20 people with duck boat

Jones (right) with some of the family members he rescued during Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON - Stories of Harvey's heroes will never get old, and we will never stop telling them. This time, we want to tell you about a man who couldn’t sit by an watch during Hurricane Harvey.

Cory Jones left the comfort of his home and took his duck hunting boat to a flooded neighborhood in Iowa Colony to help rescue more than 20 people stranded in their homes by floodwaters.

Jones is the Director of Revenue Operations at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center.

He’s a smart guy who enjoys hunting ducks with a pal of his.

“That’s what I do. I got a dog, and me and him go duck hunting in (the boat)" Jones said.

“It’s really for one person, but it floated five," Jones said.

And on the day Harvey hit, Jones headed to the water yet again.

“It didn’t feel right. I didn’t feel like I could sit around and just watch it on TV," he said.

So he went to the end of his neighborhood with his boat and found the Iowa Colony Volunteer Firefighters.

“They're wading out in the water, going towards the house and I say, 'Hey, I've got this boat, do you guys want some help?'” Jones said.

He took his boat into the neighborhood, where he helped rescue dozens of complete strangers. One of those strangers was Samantha Urias.

“If we all got out, we all got out as a family, and that guy made it possible," Urias said.

She couldn’t remember his name, but she’ll never forget what he did for her and her family of ten.

“We didn’t know if we were all going to fit and we said, 'How are we supposed to do this?' And he said 'well I will take a few of y'all at a time, and I will keep coming back until I get all of y'all.'” Urias said.

To her, the math whiz, duck hunting, soon-to-be father is a hero. But Jones doesn't quite see it that way.

“The firefighters are heroes. The police officers are heroes. I'm just a guy with a boat," he said.

