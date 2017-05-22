HOUSTON - Two Harris County poll workers pled guilty to unlawfully depositing a ballot during the May 2016 primary runoff election.

Jeanene Johnson and Latunia Thomas both took oaths swearing to be fair while working the polls during the May 2016 primary run-off. But prosecutors claim they broke that promise.

“They decided to cheat, they got caught,” said Stan Stan, the Harris County District Clerk.

Investigators said Thomas forged her own daughter's signature and then illegally cast a vote on her behalf. They also said Johnson was aware of this and illegally checked the daughter in,even though she was not present. They both poll pled guilty.

“You are stealing someone's vote, it's wrong, and we are going to be watching we are going to catch you and turn you over to the DA,” said Stanart.

Both women have criminal records.

Thomas pled guilty to disorderly conduct in 2007 and assault in 1989.

Johnson was accused of hindering apprehension in 2003 and convicted of check fraud in both 1990 and 1980. She was also accused of theft in 1984.

Stanart said both women were nominated by the Harris County democratic party. His office knew about their past, but decided enough time had passed to let them work the polls.

