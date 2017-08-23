Harris County Flood Control tightens up survey ahead of Harvey

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Flood Control District is preparing its data recording systems Wednesday ahead of potentially severe flooding.

Flood gauges placed at strategic points along Houston’s bayous collect flood-level information for future analysis.

The National Geologic Survey has sensors located at several sites along the bayous but flood waters have risen above the level of the devices in the past.

Flood control workers spent Wednesday taking measurements and tightening up the existing surveys at White Oak Bayou and Buffalo Bayou.

“You have to have a historical database so that you can compare previous events to current events to adjust infrastructure planning and projects based on that,” said HCFCD hydrological technician Ronald Havran. “Plus the traffic; knowing what kind of threat high water is to traffic here. I-10 is right there, so that’s very important data.”

The White Oak Bayou Bridge linking I-10 to Heights Boulevard has been a flood-prone spot in the past. Water has risen up over the bridge rendering it impassible to traffic.

