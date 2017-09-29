Harris Co. DA: Arkema under criminal investigation after plant explosion

A container filled with organic peroxides burns at the Arkema plant in Crosby. (Photo: Air 11)

The Arkema plant in Crosby is under criminal investigation after chemicals there sparked explosions in August.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Friday companies should be on notice “that we care when they pollute our air, our water, our environment.”

“We are looking into exactly what happened at the plant. We are gathering facts and we will apply the law. Arkema is under criminal investigation,” Ogg said.

Lawsuits have been filed against Arkema, including one in which Harris County Commissioners gave the go-ahead Tuesday for the county attorney to try and recoup the costs of responding to a series of explosions at the plant.

