KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Harris Co. Criminal Justice Center could be closed for a year

KHOU.com , KHOU 12:56 PM. CDT September 05, 2017

HOUSTON - Due to flooding, the Harris County Criminal Justice Center could be closed for up to a year.

Prosecutors and court staff took files from the building Tuesday, after they were told that the courthouse could be closed for a while.

Stay with KHOU.com for updates on this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories