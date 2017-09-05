Harris Co. Criminal Justice Center could be closed for a year

HOUSTON - Due to flooding, the Harris County Criminal Justice Center could be closed for up to a year.
Prosecutors and court staff took files from the building Tuesday, after they were told that the courthouse could be closed for a while.
Prosecutors, court staff grab files from Harris County Criminal Justice Center, told courthouse could be closed for up to one year. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/m8dPgHyYwu— Jeremy Rogalski (@JRogalskiKHOU) September 5, 2017
