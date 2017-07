With just days to go until Super Bowl LI, crews are working around the clock to get NRG Stadium ready for the fans, the game and the halftime show. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County could be out $1.3 million for extra security during the Super Bowl.

The extra security was for NRG Stadium during the week of the game. The Super Bowl Host Committee may not see that money reimbursed from the NFL because repayment wasn't included in contract negotiations.

County officials have not explained why.

