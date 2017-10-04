Harris Co. Clerk says to vote early

There are a few simple, but very important things voters should keep in mind when heading out to the polls on Election Day – starting with where to vote.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Harris County is asking people who will cast their ballot this year to vote early.

According to the Harris County Clerk’s Office, around five percent of polling locations were flooded or impacted by Harvey.

Some polling locations have had to be moved or consolidated.

Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart says you can vote as early as 10 days before election day and encourages people to not wait until the last minute.

“Vote early,” said Stanart. “Because if you vote early you don't have to worry about where your polling location on election day has moved.”

If you were displaced, Stanart says you can vote by mail.

The county also unveiled billboards Wednesday to help remind voters. Early voting runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3.

