Hard Freeze Warning Issued for Houston

HOUSTON - The coldest temperatures in 22 years moved into Houston overnight with 19 degrees being reported at Bush-Intercontinental Airport -- the coldest temperature reading there since 1996. Think that's bad? Crockett, located about 115 miles north of downtown, came in at an incredible 10 degrees, the coldest temperature observed in southeast Texas.

Old man winter isn't done with us, yet. Temperatures will once again dive into the teens and low 20s, mainly north of I-10 Wednesday night.

Hard Freeze Warning:

A hard freeze warning has been issued for areas mainly north of I-10. A hard freeze warning means temperatures of 25 degrees or less is expected for at least two hours overnight. These type warnings are indicative of temperatures that could be hazardous to exterior pipes.

While we're not expecting temperatures in the low to mid teens like we saw Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it'll still be incredibly cold by Houston standards. Unfortunately we've already seen a couple of fatalities from exposure and the same threat will exist tonight.

What you need to do:

Keep your plants covered! If you didn't cover them last night then chances are they're toast. You'll also want to keep your pipes wrapped and cabinets open to allow heat from your home to surround them. Any exposed pipes outside face the likelihood of freezing up and therefore bursting.

Keep an eye out for the elderly and young -- the two age groups that are most at risk from cold temperatures.

Finally, your pets need a warm place to spend the night. It is downright cruel and abusive to leave your pets outside with temps in the teens and 20s. If they absolutely must stay outside, and we implore you that you don't, then turn their house or shelter away from the wind, put plenty of hay or blankets in there so they have something to curl up in. Another idea is to let them stay in a somewhat warmer garage with plenty of blankets if they must stay outside.

Where is the warm up?

Tonight is the last hard freeze for the city for now but even by Friday morning we could see temperatures flirting with freezing once again. This time however it'll be a light freeze and mainly north of I-10. Clouds streaming in from the southwest will act as a blanket to keep most of us just above the freezing point south of I-10.

I'm sure many of you are miserable with the cold weather. After all the weather as of late has been more synonymous with Pittsburgh than Houston. Fear not! A warm up is on the way. In fact, could we even break into the "sweltering" 70s by this weekend? If so, it'll be the first time since Christmas Eve that we've been that high. Pretty remarkable for Houston to go that long with a 70 degree reading.

Unfortunately with the warm weather comes a chance of rain in association with another cold front that will knock us back into the 60s for daytime highs -- about our average for this time of year.

Hardest freeze in 22 years

Here's a look at this morning's low temperatures around the region. The coldest temperatures in at least 22 years! Also, the big winner was Crockett with a low of 10° -- the coldest temperature in southeast Texas. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/jwTAZ99li2 — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) January 17, 2018

If you're younger than 22 years old, you've never experienced temperatures as cold as what we saw Wednesday morning in Houston. The last time we were this cold was in January 1996.

Houston spent 29 hours below freezing from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures as cold as I've ever seen them occurred area wide. Crockett was the big winner of course at 10 degrees but even areas much closer into Houston saw exceptionally low temperatures including Tomball at 14 degrees, Conroe at 14 degrees, Huntsville at 13 degrees, Kemah at 18 degrees, Hobby at 19 degrees and Bush-Intercontinental at 19 degrees.

Not only were we cold but we had snow and ice on the ground. The only thing that "saved" us from historical temperatures was a strong north wind last night between 10 and 15 mph which kept the atmosphere mixed. Had the winds been calm, Houston proper could have bottomed out between 10 and 15 degrees with single digits elsewhere.

While we are looking for a warm up, we're still in the dead of winter. February has offered some of the snowiest and coldest temperatures on record. The way this winter is going, it wouldn't at all surprise me to see yet another round of winter weather within the next six weeks. That's not in the forecast and the computer models don't indicate anything like that but we'll definitely need to keep a close watch. We won't be totally free and clear of freezes until we get past April 8th, the latest freeze on record.

