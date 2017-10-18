Halloween Guide: Haunted houses, costume parties and more

happy family mother father and children in costumes and makeup on a celebration of Halloween (Photo: evgenyatamanenko, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - From frightening haunted houses to crazy costume parties, there are tons of things to do for Halloween in Houston. The spooky events are beginning in and around the Bayou City. Here are some freaky fun things you and your friends can enjoy; but beware, some activities are for adults only. Note: All events are subject to change or an unexpected cancellation. If you would like to add an event to our list, send the information to web@khou.com and include Halloween Guide in the subject line. Updated: October 18, 2017

Haunted Houses

Houston Scream Fest

Features several haunted attractions and live concerts each night on stage. Visit the midway and play carnival games or watch horror films on the big screen. You can even shoot at walking dead zombies. FREE well lit patrolled parking. Visit: Houston Scream Fest

Location: 1500 Elton St, Houston

Nightmare on the Bayou

Nightmare on the Bayou is located at I-10 and Studemont near The Heights. Nightmare on the Bayou is located directly next to Houston's oldest graveyard. Voted the #1 Haunted House in the U.S. by American Haunts 2017. Voted #1 Scariest Haunted House in the U.S. by Fangoria Magazine 2015. Visit: Nightmare on the Bayou Location:1515 Studemont St, Houston

Phobia Haunted Houses

One of the oldest leading haunted houses in Houston. Operating since 1996, Phobia Haunted Houses is a very scary haunt located on Beltway 8 South, between 288 and I-45, Phobia operates multiple great haunts in one location.

Location: 5250 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston

ScreamWorld

Spine-tingling haunted house featuring a slaughterhouse, Maze of Maniacs & zombie graveyard. The Swamp (formerly the Skull Cave) is considered a high-tech haunted attraction in Houston with very elaborate scenes and sophisticated animatronics.

Location: 2225 North Sam Houston Pkwy West, Houston

Dungeon of Doom Haunted House

At Dungeon of Doom, you can take a stroll through the dark side of reality.The Dungeon contains loud sounds, strobe lights, sudden movements, artificial fog and other effects. Located on the Kemah Boardwalk. Visit: Dungeon of Doom Haunted House Location: #8 Kemah Boardwalk

Creepy Hollow Haunted House

The Creepy Hollow haunted House is voted scariest haunted attractions in Texas. Three terrifying haunted houses are featured at one location including 288 Scare Factory, Pitch Black, and Dark Woods. All will have you screaming in terror.

Location: 12872 Valley Vista Drive, Rosharon

Houston Terror Dome

Houston Terror Dome is a safe Halloween attraction designed to scare everyone who enters. Do you think you can handle it? The Houston Terror Dome is fully air conditioned.

Location: 16030 East Fwy, Channelview

Fearshire Farms®

Fearshire Farms® is a real farm. The house is a real haunted house built in the early 1900’s. The Dead-End Corn Maze is a real corn field with winding pathways and strange creatures lurking within. Unhinged is a completely new attraction where your darkest nightmares become reality. Fearshire Farms® offers NEW experiences in all three main attractions. (from website) Visit: Fearshire Farms Location: 1100 S Walker Street, Angleton

Ghost Tours Texas

Ghost Tours of Texas last 90 minutes walking through the haunted mansion district in Galveston. You will take a haunted walking tour of legend, history and mystery led by an informative and entertaining guide who will tell you ghostly things you may not know. Exciting and fun for the entire family! (from website) Visit Ghost Tours Texas

Location: Strand Street, Galveston

Family-friendly Events

Boo on the Boardwalk This fun event includes mini pumpkin decorating, kid’s costume contests, magic shows, Halloween movie screenings and live concerts. Don’t miss out on Freaky Fridays, Scary Saturdays and Spooky Sundays. When: Month of October Location: The Kemah Boardwalk Click here for more information Halloween Monster Mayhem For three weeks in October, the Children's Museum of Houston offers magic, mystery and… MONSTERS! The grand finale Monster Mash Bash features a hip moving dance party for the kids. When: October 10-31, 2017 Location: Children's Museum of Houston Click here for more information Zoo Boo at the Houston Zoo Enjoy Zoo Boo activities including the Fiesta Mart Pumpkin Patch, the Monster Mural, and more. New Halloween Zoovie nights on October 13 and 21. Zoo Boo is FREE for Zoo members. Fridays - October 13, 20 & 27 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays - October 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Location: Houston Zoo Click here for more information Spirits & Skeletons The biggest Halloween party in town! Dress in your costume and enjoy the night with your friends. From dancing under the dinosaurs to viewing the mummies in the Hall of Ancient Egypt. Spirits & Skeletons is the place to be to celebrate Halloween. Food Trucks, cash bars and live music with The Space Rockers. When: Saturday, October 28 Time: 8 p.m. Location: Houston Museum of Natural Science - Sugar Land Click here for more information Sugar Land - Tricks, Treats & T-Rex! Halloween Festival Halloween fun during Tricks, Treats & T-Rex at the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land. A spookathon of family fun filled with carnival games, trick or treating, a pumpkin patch, costume parade, costume contest, face painting and more. You'll parade through the museum in the Grand Costume Contest with prizes! When: Saturday, October 28 Time: 10 a.m. Location: Houston Museum of Natural Science - Sugar Land Click here for more information 7th Annual Halloween Haunted House Looking for a family event? Pack the car and get into the Halloween spirit and be “scared to death” at this family-friendly haunted house. When: October 1 through November 4 Location: National Museum of Funeral History Click here for more information 10th Annual Halloween Classic Car Show Preview over than 150 cars from classic to contemporary while helping to support local charities. Children are encouraged to come dressed in a Halloween costume and get their faces pained, enjoy arts and crafts and munch on great food. The event will also feature local vendors, a live DJ, silent auction and more. When: Saturday, October 28 Location: National Museum of Funeral History Click here for more information

BarkHappy Houston Halloween Dog Costume Party

Wear your costumes and bring your pooch for tricks, treats and fun to benefit Adore Houston! The dogs, are encouraged and will be showcased in a "Halloween Costume Fashion Show" and exclusive raffle drawing!

When: Saturday, October 21

Time: 12-2 p.m.

Location: FM Kitchen & Bar

7th Annual Houston Halloween Festival! The Houston Zombie Walk will be putting on their annual Houston Halloween Festival! This year it will be taking place on Saturday, October 21, 2017, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 19th Street in the Houston Heights. The festival will feature entertainment and activities for the entire family including live music acts.

When: Saturday, October 21

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Location: 19th Street, The Heights

Halloween Yoga Class Come for our super fun Halloween class and grand opening, there will be a costume contest, spooky drinks and lite bites. When: Sunday, October 29 Time: 3:30-5 p.m. Location: Goat Yoga Houston Click here for more information Halloween Monster Mash Parents Night Out Just for kids! Bring your favorite spooky scary snack to share with others. Dust off your scariest Halloween costume and take part in a costume contest and other events. When: Friday, October 27 Time: 6-10 p.m. Location: Premier Martial Arts-Rosenberg Click here for more information

Late Night Events

Back to the 80's Party - Halloween Ball

The 4th edition of the Back to the 80's party is coming back to Houston and this year the theme will be “The biggest 80's Halloween Ball."

When: Friday, October 27

Time: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Location: Studio 809

Halloween Party at Hotel ZaZa Houston

Experience a live DJ spinning the spooky hits, enjoy specialty drinks and delicious bites at The ZaZa's Family haunted mansion this Halloween!

When: Friday, October 27

Time: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Location: Hotel ZaZa Houston

Spooktacular Zumba Party!

Come dressed in a costume for a Halloween Zumba party! Get ready to dance it up to classic spooky music, as well as traditional Latin and Top 40 hits.

When: Friday, October 27

Time: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: Fred Astaire Dance Studio – The Woodlands

Washington Avenue - Houston Halloween Pub Crawl Put on your coolest, scariest or sexiest costume and head out to Houston's Washington Avenue for this massive Halloween Pub Crawl with over a half dozen bars. When: Saturday, October 28 Time: 2-9 p.m. Location: Washington Avenue Click here for more information

Haunted Hotel Derek Houston Halloween

If you're looking for Halloween experience, the Haunted Hotel Derek is one option for the time of your life!

When: Saturday, October 28

Time: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Location: Hotel Derek

