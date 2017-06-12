Group fights to change alcohol ban in the Heights

HOUSTON - The fight continues to change a decades-old ban on selling booze in the Heights.
Now a group wants to loosen the rules for restaurants and bars.
Last year, voters agreed to life the 104-year-old alcohol ban for grocery stores. Customers who want to drink alcohol at restaurants or bars in the Heights can do so now, but they have to join a private club.
The Houston Heights Beverage Restaurant Coalition has applied for a petition that would life that requirement. The group hopes to get the issue on the ballot in November.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs