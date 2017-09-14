GRB evacuees ponder future before shelter closing

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Erica Cain and her five children, two of whom are twins, have called the GRB home for more than two weeks.

“It was Saturday when we got the flood,” said Cain. “It started coming into the house.”

Like so many people we watched abandon their homes during the flood, Cain and her kids tried to leave in their car.

She says they were rescued from a bridge, spent the night at a school, and later they were bussed to the GRB.

“It normally takes 15 minutes, but we got here in three hours,” said Cain. “We had so many detours to go through.”

Cain says she now has little direction as she navigates a path to recovery.

“And that’s frustrating,” said Cain. “Ya’ll coming asking us the same questions, getting our information, saying you’re trying to place us, but we don’t know where we’re going after this.”

At this point, the city says about two thirds of the people housed at the GRB are like Cain. They’re people who lost their homes as a result of the flood. The remaining 300 or so were homeless before the storm hit.

“When I got here I got a towel, clean socks, shoes,” said Alex Cantu, Jr. “A shower.” Cantu plans to go to the Salvation Army for shelter when the GRB closes. He’s grateful for the dry clothes and warm food he’s gotten.

“I would thank the man upstairs, God is his name,” said Cantu.

Cain is hopeful for any help she and her family can get.

“I’m being patient waiting on somewhere to be placed because I know a lot of people have been placed,” said Cain.

The city’s goal is to offer up to six months paid housing to the people currently housed at the GRB.

© 2017 KHOU-TV