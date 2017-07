Lightning struck a man Saturday afternoon in the Grangerland area. (Photo: KHOU)

GRANGERLAND, Texas - Lightning struck a man Saturday afternoon in the Grangerland area.

Firefighters with the Caney Creek Fire Department responded to an electrocution in the Country West subdivision. They found a man in his home who told first responders he was outside when he was struck.

The man went to the hospital to be checked out and is expected to be OK.

