Gov. Greg Abbott visits 5 cities affected by Harvey

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting five Texas cities affected by Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday.

He’s meeting with local officials to talk about recovery efforts. In Sugar Land, Abbott said he was impressed by the response so far.

The biggest challenges facing survivors right now is debris pick up, housing and just all around getting folks back to their normal lives. Abbott said he’s looking to Congress to fund more reservoirs and dams to prevent flooding in the future.

“There’s a tremendous need for hurricane survivors just to have a place to live” said Abbott when he explained housing as a priority.

Debris removal and getting students back in school is also top on their list.

Just getting people back their basic needs,” the governor said..

The governor also visited Wharton, Bay City, Angleton and Dickinson.

