Gov. Abbott signs sermon protection bill at Woodlands church

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Sitting on the stage of Grace Community Church in The Woodlands on Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott signed the state’s newest law: the Sermon Safeguard Bill.

“This is now the law in the state of Texas,” he declared.

The bill’s origin dates back to 2014 when the City of Houston subpoenaed the sermons of five area pastors during the fight over the city’s equal rights ordinance.

One of those pastors was Steve Riggle of Grace Community Church.

“When subpoenas were served on your own pastor and you had to fight back against your own government here in Houston, Texas for your freedom: your freedom of religion,” Gov. Abbott said. “Texas law now will be your strength, your sword and your shield.”

Protesters that had gathered along the church’s driveway expressed no concern about the bill, but the way in which it became law.

“What we witnessed today was Dan Patrick and Greg Abbott giving active sermons before the signing of a bill,” said Joshua Douglas. “We had strong conflict with the choice of this venue. We felt it was infringing on the separation between church and state.”

KHOU 11 political consultant Bob Stein compared signing the sermon bill in the church to signing a texting-while-driving ban at a cell phone company.

“These are the people for whom Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick passed this bill,” Stein said. “You would expect them to not only take a victory lap, but they are looking for electoral support.”

Stein added that there’s a “long tradition of politics in church.”

“Black churches have been the center of the civil rights movement in this country since the end of the Civil War,” he said. “This is a case of where the governor wanted to reassert for white Evangelicals what we have been seeing in this country for black churches for the past 50 to 60 years.”

Read the full text of the law here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV