Gov. Abbott declares State of Disaster for 30 Texas counties prior to Harvey landfall

HOUSTON - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a State of Disaster for 30 counties in anticipation of Tropical Depression Harvey making landfall.

The preemptive State of Disaster declaration includes the following counties:

Aransas

Austin

Bee

Calhoun

Chambers

Colorado

Brazoria

DeWitt

Fayette

Fort Bend

Galveston

Goliad

Gonzales

Harris

Jackson

Jefferson

Jim Wells

Karnes,

Kleberg

Lavaca

Liberty

Live Oak

Matagorda

Nueces

Refugio

San Patricio

Victoria

Waller

Wharton

Wilson

On Wednesday, the governor also ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level as the possible storm approaches.

