Gorgeous weekend ahead for all the mom's

HOUSTON - Happy Mother's Day weekend to all the special mother's out there!

The great news is the weather is expected to be gorgeous. The bad news is for all the dudes out there, you have no excuse not to get her something extra special.

Despite being called a ''cold'' front, no cold air will filter in behind it, at least during the day. Look for very warm to hot afternoon with temperatures flirting with 90° all under blue skies and low humidity. You'll really feel the difference in the overnight hours and early mornings as temperatures drop into the low and mid 60s. Of course that means Conroe will be flirting with freezing. Kidding (more like mid 50s).

The weather will remain gorgeous through Sunday followed by a return of the humidity and a few clouds by Monday and chances of rain by next Wednesday.

Looking into the long range, I see no chance of significant rainfall anytime soon -- perhaps not until we get into the month of June.

Programming Note

Since this weekend is Mother's Day weekend, there is a special new mother that will soon make a return to the airways. Your favorite and mine, Chita Craft, will be back on the morning show beginning a week from Monday, May 22nd!

Everybody here at KHOU is excited to have her back!

