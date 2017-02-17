Good Samaritan rescues 4 fishermen stranded in Gulf

A Good Samaritan rescued four fisherman stranded 100 miles off the coast of Galveston Friday afternoon. (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas -- A Good Samaritan rescued four fisherman stranded 100 miles off the coast of Galveston Friday afternoon.

Captain Derrick Greene and his first mate Eric Gonzalez are two of the survivors. They have eight years’ experience fishing charter boats.

While working 100 miles off Galveston, they and two others aboard their boat ran into a sudden storm. They tried to return to the dock. However, a six-foot wave flipped their 28-foot boat. Captain Greene sent distress signals and the boat’s GPS location to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Weather delayed two Coast Guard cutters and a helicopter from going to help.

The hero turned out to be a familiar face to the stranded fishermen who managed to climb into a life raft.

One of Greene’s buddies who docks near him just happened to be fishing the same waters and was close enough to hear the mayday call.

“He pulled me into the boat by my pants,” Greene said. “And I instantly grasped a hold of him. I could have kissed him at that second. I was just happy.”

“We were dead in the water,” Gonzalez said. “Currents (were) pushing everybody away from each other. (Greene) was like 30 feet away from me, and we sat there for maybe 10 or 15 minutes without the life raft. Then, finally the life raft wanted to work. Until that point, I was about 70- (to) 80-percent sure we weren’t going to come home.”

“We’re going fishing tomorrow,” Greene said. “I have a charter tomorrow. I’m going back to work. I’m going right back out there tomorrow. Bills don’t stop and money (has) to keep coming.”

The fishermen said as long as they’re breathing, they will continue fishing the Gulf. They live for adventure and creating memories. Thanks to a Good Samaritan, they can tell friends all about it.

