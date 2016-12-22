Golfer Reed delivers holiday surprise to Houston children's hospital

Internationally-ranked professional golfer Patrick Reed stopped by Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital with his wife, Justine, to deliver special treats for pediatric patients who are hospitalized during the holidays. (Photo: Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital)

HOUSTON - Golfer Patrick Reed surprised pediatric patients at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital with some special treats for the holidays.

Reed and his wife, Justine, donated dozens of toys, games, coloring books and infant rattles and then delivered them in an oversized Santa bag, according to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“We are so grateful for their thoughtful gesture which brought joy and cheer to the children across our hospital,” said Susan Distefano, Senior Vice President and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, in a statement. “This time of year can be a struggle for families in the hospital, but kind acts like this help restore a little magic back into their holidays.”

Reed, ranked eighth in the world and was a member of the 2016 Ryder Cup championship team, now lives in the Houston area with his wife and young daughter.