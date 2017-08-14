(Photo: Jason Bristol)

Noah Naylor is going the extra mile to make it. Actually, miles and miles.

The Canadian Naylor, 17, is one of the top pro baseball prospects in the world and is in the Houston area for this week's New Balance Future Stars Series International event.

Naylor, a catcher, has already traveled to Miami in July for the Major League All-Star game, where he participated in a high school home run derby. He traveled last week to Chicago and San Diego, respectively, for high school All-America games and is now in Sugar Land for this international event.

The three-day series at Constellation Field, home of the Sugar Land Skeeters, begins Tuesday at 11 am. Games are open to the public.

Naylor is committed to Texas A&M, but should be a high pick in the 2018 major league draft and he could bypass college for the pros. His brother Josh, now with the Padres organization, was a first round selection by the Marlins in 2015.

