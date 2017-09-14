Girl found dead in suitcase in Texas may be from SE Arizona, new data reveals

This facial reconstruction shows what a little girl found dead in Madisonville, Texas, may have looked like. (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

A girl found dead in a suitcase in Texas may have been from the southwest United States, according to new data released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Thursday.

The unidentified girl's skeletal remains were found in Madisonville, Texas, on Sept. 17, 2016. The remains were in a pasture off a major highway.

Madisonville is about 100 miles north of Houston, Texas.

The girl had been wrapped in garbage bags. She was wearing a pink dress and a diaper.

She was between 2 and 6 years old, Caucasian or Hispanic, with thick dark hair.

Her remains indicate she may have had a condition affecting her jaw called micrognathia. She was found with a feeding tube and was not likely able to eat on her own. NCMEC says she would probably have needed professional medical care for her entire life.

This pink dress was found on the remains of a little girl in Madisonville, Texas. (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Pollen found on the suitcase and the girl's remains indicate she may have been from the southwest U.S., or northern Mexico. NCMEC says the it's most likely she was from southeast Arizona.

The highlighted region shows where the girl may have been from, based on a pollen analysis. (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

If you recognize this girl or have any information, call 1-800-THE-LOST to reach NCMEC. Share on Facebook or Share on Twitter to help identify this girl.

