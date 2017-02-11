Girl finds mother, boyfriend dead in murder-suicide
A 9 year old girl found her mother and her mother's boyfriend dead inside her home Saturday morning in a murder suicide, according to police. Officers said they found triplets alive and not injured inside the home as well.
KHOU 7:51 PM. CST February 11, 2017
