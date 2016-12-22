Gift-givers, pay attention to shipping deadlines

HOUSTON - It’s officially four days until Christmas.

As you can imagine, local post offices have been packed with people hoping to get their gifts to loved ones on time.

“I have to send a package to New York,” said Raffaella Quarto, at the USPS River Oaks Station.

“I didn’t want to put it off any longer, because I knew probably it was going to be more crowded and busy as it got closer to the Christmas deadline,” said Estella Morrison.

For USPS, Wednesday was the deadline for Priority Mail Service. Dec. 21 was also the deadline for UPS’s 2nd Day Air shipping.

However, you still have options if you didn’t get your presents sent out by Wednesday.

USPS, UPS and FedEx overnight shipping deadlines are on Friday.