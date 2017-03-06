George HW and Barbara Bush to be honored by Mensch Foundation

President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush arrive for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush will be honored by the Mensch International Foundation for their service to others.

The foundation announced that they will be given the 'Mensch Award' because they have helped support the Jewish community in many ways and truly embody the meaning of the word.

“The word Mensch was tailored for them and we hope that they shall wear it in good health for many more years to come," said Steven Geiger, the founder and director of the foundation.

"Mensch" is a Yiddish word meaning someone of integrity and honor. The group said the couple serves as a great example of tolerance and political leadership.

The private ceremony will take place on Wednesday, March 8.

There have been many other recipients of the award including: Congressman Tom Lantos and Annette Lantos, Film Producer Branko Lustig, Israeli Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Bach, Hungarian President Arpad Goncz, Israeli President Yitzhak Navon and more.

For more information about the Mensch International Foundation, visit here.

(© 2017 KHOU)