10 a.m. press conference planned to for update on Bush, former first lady

Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush listen as their son, US President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony, on December 12, 2008. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, 2008 AFP)

HOUSTON – Both former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are still in the hospital, but the former first lady might go home Monday.

According to the family spokesman, the former first lady was given the all clear on Sunday but chose to stay another night to be close to her husband.

There will be a press conference with doctors at 10 a.m. Monday to provide an update on the president and former first lady. You can stream it live on KHOU.com.

President Bush is still in the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital, but the spokesman said he’s getting better by the minute and has come a long way since his breathing tube was removed this past Friday.

President George H.W. Bush watches the Texans pregame warmup before their game against the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

He’s been at Houston Methodist since Jan. 14 and is being treated for pneumonia.

Doctors say his vital signs are normal, and he could be moved out of the ICU in a day or so.

Meanwhile, Barbara Bush was admitted on Jan. 18 for bronchitis.

But it looks like good news all around as both the former president and first lady continue to recover.

