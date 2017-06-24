Gay Pride Forecast: Saturday's weather is as colorful as the flag

HOUSTON - It's gay pride and the weather Saturday will be as colorful as the flag itself. Here's a look at what you can expect for the upcoming festivities.

No promises but mother nature may even get in on the festivities later this evening with a display of a large rainbow over the downtown skyline. With rain in the area and a few breaks in the clouds, it's possible!

Look for temperatures Saturday to only top out in the low to mid 80s with very heavy rain through at least noon. By the early and mid afternoon, day time heating should allow for another round of heavy rain to develop in the Houston area. These showers and storms are forecast to weaken and dissipate completely according to model guidance leaving behind only wet streets and rain cooled air by 5 p.m. Temperatures should be cooling into the upper 70s to lower 80s by 8 p.m.

The KHOU weather team will continue to monitor the trends Saturday and will update the above forecast as necessary.

