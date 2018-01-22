Galveston removes water restrictions, resumes normal operations

(Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas - The City of Galveston has rescinded its doughty contingency plan and removed restrictions on water consumption as of late Monday morning.

The city declared a water emergency Thursday after its reserve water supply dropped 40 percent since Tuesday due to bursting pipes in freezing temperatures.

Though crews were able to shut off water to over 1,100 homes and businesses, residents are still encouraged to report leaks online, by e-mailing or by calling (409)-797-3550. The city plans to use those reports to identify those who had leaks due to the freeze.

City officials also plan to forgive any excess use during the event on all customers’ bills before they are mailed. Officials say residents will need to contact a plumber for help with repairs, as well as turning the water back on.

