Galveston PD: Man dies after driving off seawall

GALVESTON, Texas - One person has died after driving off Seawall Boulevard in Galveston Tuesday afternoon.

Galveston Police responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday about a vehicle driving over the wall in the 9500 block of Seawall Boulevard. They say a Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck was on fire and had fallen onto rocks below the wall.

After the Galveston Fire Department extinguished the blaze, officials located the victim, but he was dead at the scene.

Police say the victim is a 47-year-old man from Galveston. Witnesses say the man was driving eastbound in the right lane on Seawall Boulevard when the truck abruptly swerved left to pass another car in the same lane. Those witnesses say the driver went into the center lane, over-corrected, lost control and went over the wall.

Police say no other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured.

