Galveston PD: 13-year-old dies after police chase, crash in stolen truck

GALVESTON, Texas - A 13-year-old boy is dead after Galveston police say the stolen truck he was driving hit other vehicles and crashed into two houses.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning. Police say they received a report of a suspicious driver on Seawall Boulevard. They tried to stop the truck, but it sped off and later crashed into a couple of cars and home on Avenue K at 28th Street.

The owner was on the phone in the backyard when it happened.

The teenage driver later died at an area hospital. His father says he doesn’t believe the reports that his son was driving and wants anyone who was with him or anyone who has additional information to come forward.

