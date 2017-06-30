Galveston hopes for big crowds, big profits this holiday weekend

Businesses in Galveston are hoping a long holiday weekend means big crowds and big profits. (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas - Businesses in Galveston are hoping a long holiday weekend means big crowds and big profits.

They’re expecting the island to be packed, especially if the rain stays away.

During Independence Day weekend, anywhere between 250,000 to half a million people will come to the island.

But this year, with Independence Day on a Tuesday and some people making it a 4 -or 5-day weekend, Galveston officials think they could have even more than that.

At 45th and Seawall, a small trailer is the American dream come to life. Kristy and Ken Lewis opened a shaved ice stand called the Hurricane Cowboy opened earlier this year.

Now they’re hoping the hot weather means their hottest sales yet.

“It is the weekend where you make your money for the year,” Kristy Lewis said.

So they’re double stocking on syrup, especially of the red, white, and blue variety while a couple blocks away, Randall Bowers is hoping for the perfect conditions.

“Sun’s out, no clouds, no wind, super hot,” he said.

For his beach rental service, Bowers says Fourth of July is "definitely usually the busiest."

Families also enjoy 3-and-a-half miles of new sand installed this year. And when those beachgoers need that break from the sun, business in and around the Strand tell us they’re ready with more staff and extra seating.

And if you don’t want to mess with parking, there’s a brand-new trolley will take you for free from the Strand, all the way down the seawall to Moody Gardens.

Locals and visitors are filling up hotels all hoping Mother Nature gives them a smooth ride into America’s 241st year of freedom.

The fireworks start Friday and Saturday at dusk near Moody Gardens, then 37th and Seawall the following three days.

There’s also a food truck festival and live country music Saturday at Stewart Beach.

© 2017 KHOU-TV