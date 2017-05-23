Galveston cracks down on sidewalk blockers

The city marshal’s office in Galveston says they are cracking down on drivers parking their cars and clogging sidewalks, even on lots where traditional sidewalks don’t exist. (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas -- The city marshal’s office in Galveston says they are cracking down on drivers parking their cars and clogging sidewalks, even on lots where traditional sidewalks don’t exist.

That is a puzzling problem for some.

The city marshal’s office says in Galveston, homeowners are responsible for installing and maintaining the sidewalks in front of their homes. That’s left some places with concrete paths that lead to walks in the grass. Both are considered sidewalks, and both come with the same fine for the drivers who block them.

In the last month, the Galveston city marshal’s office has increased enforcement of a city ordinance that makes it illegal to leave your ride, in any way, blocking a sidewalk.

The more surprising part: The $75 fine even comes if that sidewalk is simply a grass path.

The city marshal says the crackdown comes after complaints from people plagued by the blocked paths, adding it’s a big problem for those who depend on wheelchairs.



“The biggest issue is actually getting on the sidewalk and then there actually being a sidewalk,” said Galveston resident Kenny Nelson.

Nelson is learning about the city’s sidewalk troubles. A crash last year left him learning how to get around. Cars blocking the sidewalks is just one of the problems he finds daily in his wheelchair. He says he’s just fine with the fines.

Tickets are OK with Galveston resident Elaine Cantu, too, in places where traditional sidewalks have been paved. On the grass in front of her house, she says the city can get off her lawn.



“If you’re gonna put a sidewalk put a sidewalk, if not then leave us alone. We’re not bothering nobody,” Cantu said.

The city couldn’t give us numbers Tuesday on how many sidewalk tickets they’ve written since the beginning of this year. A city worker did say the crackdown started with people complaining about clogged sidewalks, and now more are complaining about getting tickets.

© 2017 KHOU-TV