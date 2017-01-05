Galveston County saving spots for veterans

Galveston’s Parks Department is doing a little something special for military veterans. (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas -- Galveston’s Parks Department is doing a little something special for military veterans.

Over the next two weeks, crews will be installing signs reserving spots for veterans at all county facility parking lots.

There is no word on what – if any – penalty will be for those who are not veterans.

Online the response has been positive, with some saying it’s an action that’s long overdue.

