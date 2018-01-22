KHOU
Close

Gallery Furniture opens Super Bowl ticket giveaway to first responders

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:37 PM. CST January 22, 2018

Gallery Furniture is giving away tickets to Super Bowl 52 for someone who made a difference during Hurricane Harvey.

Tickets to the big game in Minneapolis will be given to a first responder who went above and beyond the call of duty during the storm.

Those who nominate individuals for the tickets will also be entered to win a couch from Gallery Furniture. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit Gallery Furniture’s website.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories