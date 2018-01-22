Gallery Furniture opens Super Bowl ticket giveaway to first responders

A general view of U.S. Bank Stadium as fans arrive before the preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams on September 1, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2016 Getty Images)

Gallery Furniture is giving away tickets to Super Bowl 52 for someone who made a difference during Hurricane Harvey.

Tickets to the big game in Minneapolis will be given to a first responder who went above and beyond the call of duty during the storm.

Those who nominate individuals for the tickets will also be entered to win a couch from Gallery Furniture. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit Gallery Furniture’s website.

