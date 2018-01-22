Gallery Furniture opens Super Bowl ticket giveaway to first responders

Gallery Furniture is giving away tickets to Super Bowl 52 for someone who made a difference during Hurricane Harvey.
Tickets to the big game in Minneapolis will be given to a first responder who went above and beyond the call of duty during the storm.
Those who nominate individuals for the tickets will also be entered to win a couch from Gallery Furniture. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit Gallery Furniture’s website.
